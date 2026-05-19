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Residential properties with garden for sale in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
4
1 property total found
in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Less than 1 km to g. Lida in Ostrovlya, near the central water, gas pipeline and asphalt (20…
$29,000
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Properties features in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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