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Manufacture Buildings in Tamasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Manufacture 909 m² in Tamasouka, Belarus
Manufacture 909 m²
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 909 m²
The production building is owned by Tomashovka, Brest district with a total area of 908.7 sq…
$300,000
VAT
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