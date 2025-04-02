Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Talachyn District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Talachyn District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kochanava, Belarus
House
Kochanava, Belarus
Area 253 m²
$75,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Talachyn District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes