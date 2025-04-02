Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Talachyn District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Talachyn District, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Slavnovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Slavnovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
$3,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kochanava, Belarus
House
Kochanava, Belarus
Area 253 m²
$75,900
Leave a request
House in Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
A cozy three -story dacha in a picturesque place is sold at the address: Vitebsk region, Tol…
$5,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Talachyn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes