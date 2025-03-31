Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svislach District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Svislach District, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Vierdamicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierdamicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a good village house in ag. Great Village, Grodno region, Svisloch district.A flat,…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$56,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svislach District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes