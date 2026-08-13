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Houses with garden for sale in Sorahski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Sorahi, Belarus
House
Sorahi, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Country house with a plot of 32.6 acres and all amenities ❤️ Cozy log house of 50.2 m2 with …
$40,706
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