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Houses with garden for sale in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
An ideal place for relaxation and coziness near the Losha reservoir! We bring to your attent…
$10,109
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