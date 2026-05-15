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Offices for Sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Office 282 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Office 282 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 282 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully equipped office floor in a business building is for sale. The ideal solution for a c…
$370,000
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