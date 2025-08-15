Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scytkavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Scytkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Cierabuty, Belarus
House
Cierabuty, Belarus
Area 92 m²
A house for sale in ag. Terebute, Starodorozhsky district.Building house: 1993 Spacious hous…
$12,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Scytkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go