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Monthly rent of shops in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 175 m² in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Shop 175 m²
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a detached building with a purpose for a store, you can be warehoused, you can be ma…
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