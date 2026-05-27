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Residential properties for sale in Saltanouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Saltanouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Saltanouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
A country house is for sale in Chizhovka-Garden of Rechitsky district of Gomel region. Dista…
$4,693
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