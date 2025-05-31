Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Roski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Roski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ros, Belarus
House
Ros, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale a good house with residential repairs. The house has 4 rooms, a spacious kitchen, a…
$19,999
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Roski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go