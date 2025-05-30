Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rajcauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Rajcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 115 m² in Rajcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 115 m²
Rajcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the former club, a total area of 115 square meters, a plot of 14 acres (leas…
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go