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House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Lot 9631. Residential house in Minkovichi, Kamenetsky district, 10 km. from the city of High…
$44,982
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