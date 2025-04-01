Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

Apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
Apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 15 m²
$6,500
3 room apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
$27,000
2 room apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/9
$19,500
Properties features in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

