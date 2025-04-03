Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

Rahachow
6
6 properties total found
Apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
Apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Part of a brick house (apartment) with a brick garage and a shed in the SHT area. The total …
$6,500

House in Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 111 m²
You'll love coming home! The house after the reconstruction of 2023, with high-quality repai…
$49,500

House in Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 82 m²
A home for those who like to dedicate time to themselves. The total area is 81.6 sq.m., kitc…
$46,000

2 room apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/9
Two-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood "nine". The total area of 46.7 square meters + log…
$19,500

House in Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 45 m²
It's a cinder concrete apartment building for sale. It is located near many socially signifi…
$11,500

3 room apartment in Rahachow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
Looking for a cozy three-bedroom apartment in Rogachev? Take a look at this offer that might…
$27,000


