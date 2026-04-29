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Warehouses for sale in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 1 017 m² in Pukhavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 017 m²
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 1 017 m²
Purpose of buildings: sawmill, joinery, warehouse, office, and building for the production o…
$99,900
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