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Houses for sale in Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
An apartment building in the Pujansky district. 1991 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 104.7 sq.m., G…
$53,731
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