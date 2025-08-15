Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Palonkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Palonkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Palonka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Palonka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Bargain! A great option for a summer holiday, but you can also consider for permanent reside…
$7,800
Properties features in Palonkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
