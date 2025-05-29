Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Piekalinski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Contract number with agency 1561/1 from 2024-12-02
$117,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Slabada, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
In the agro-town of Sloboda, on the street of Aviation, a house is for sale, ready to accept…
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 203 m²
In the agro-town of Sloboda, on the street of Aviation, a house is for sale, ready to accept…
$95,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go