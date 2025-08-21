Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paulavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 bedroom house in Paulavicy, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Paulavicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
We present for sale a capital one-storey house in the agro-town of Pavlovichi, Kirov distric…
$8,000
