Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mogilev District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Daskauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Daskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Manor for sale in the village Saltanovka. On the territory of a wooden residential house wit…
$42,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mogilev District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go