Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go