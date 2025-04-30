Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Description Introduced! All documents are ready (separate passport and registration certifi…
$139,000
Townhouse in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
Townhouse in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse with magnificent views. It is sold as a whole (1034.7 sq. m.),…
$170,000
