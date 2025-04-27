Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garage for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 530 m²
Exclusive offer! Cottage in four levels, located in the center of Mogilev, on the banks of t…
$255,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Contract number with the agency 26/2 from 2022-02-04
$90,000
Properties features in Mahilyow, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
