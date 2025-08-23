Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liaskavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 bedroom House
Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
We present for sale a unique investment lot: a land plot with an object of unfinished constr…
$19,800
Leave a request
House in Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 172 m²
We present for sale a unique investment lot: a land plot with an object of unfinished constr…
$19,800
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 bedroom House
Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
We present for sale a unique investment lot: a land plot with an object of unfinished constr…
$19,800
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go