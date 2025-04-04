Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyakhavichy District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Litva, Belarus
House
Litva, Belarus
Area 76 m²
The village is a 10-minute drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of 3 living rooms, a k…
$8,900
Leave a request
House in Zherebkovichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Zherebkovichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
The house is located at Ag. Undergrowth of Pervomaiskaya Street. Agrogorodok belongs to Zher…
$2,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes