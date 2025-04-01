Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lukauski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
The house for demolition in the Maloritsky district. 1954 1st floor. General SNB- 42.5 sq.m,…
$6,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes