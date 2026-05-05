Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liubanski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 231 m² in Liuban, Belarus
Office 231 m²
Liuban, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale building administrative and economic 230.9 m2 in ag. Luban, Vilei district. In 202…
$30,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go