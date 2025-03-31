Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lipienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in ag.Lipen 100 k…
$50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes