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Pool Cottages for sale in Lida District, Belarus

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1 property total found
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive elite cottage located in one of the most prestigio…
$262,432
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Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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