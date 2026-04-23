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Shops for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 107 m² in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 107 m²
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
$38,000
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