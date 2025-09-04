Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Revenue house 297 m² in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Revenue house 297 m²
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for purchase: a new house in a promising location of the Minsk district (Dinarovici)…
$163,000
