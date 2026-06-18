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Houses for sale in Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Vialikija Aziorki, Belarus
House
Vialikija Aziorki, Belarus
Area 118 m²
On sale a residential house at the address ag.Big Ozerki, Tsvetoknoy str., 19. (Mostovsky di…
$37,000
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House in Vialikija Aziorki, Belarus
House
Vialikija Aziorki, Belarus
Area 118 m²
On sale a residential house at the address ag.Big Ozerki, Tsvetoknoy str., 19. (Mostovsky di…
$37,000
Leave a request
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