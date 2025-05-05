Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It's a great place for sale in S/T. Nice log house on a solid foundation. On the site there…
$4,500
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Cozy house in the village with a plot of 20 acres ❤️ Log one-level house in a picturesque vi…
$5,600
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 54 m²
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 An e…
$17,000
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
❤️We present to your attention a plot with a house in the garden partnership "Kamysh"! Addre…
$19,500
