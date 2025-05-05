Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

Krupki
6
Hacuhouski selski Savet
5
14 properties total found
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 48 m²
House in a well-maintained place ❤️ Realize your dream: a house for reconstruction in a calm…
$11,900
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It's a great place for sale in S/T. Nice log house on a solid foundation. On the site there…
$4,500
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
I will sell a house in a quiet place – the perfect place to give. The plot is flat, on the …
$4,500
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Cozy house in the village with a plot of 20 acres ❤️ Log one-level house in a picturesque vi…
$5,600
House in Krupski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale a reliable house with a flat plot in the village of Ve…
$16,500
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 54 m²
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 An e…
$17,000
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 310 m²
House for sale in the city of Krupki! (110 km from Moscow, Moscow direction).A well-groomed …
$69,900
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
❤️We present to your attention a plot with a house in the garden partnership "Kamysh"! Addre…
$19,500
House in Halopenicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Halopenicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale wooden house with a land plot of 6 acres in the village of Mherino, Krupsky distric…
$3,000
House in Igruskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Igruskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
House for sale in D. Loshants with a very beautiful view of nature. The house is wooden, res…
$5,900
House in Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage Friendship-88, 35 km from the city. You can get by train, stop Berezhok. On…
$4,750
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 113 m²
House for sale in the promising city of Krupki - the best offer for a comfortable life and i…
$39,900
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 46 m²
House in downtown Krupki ❤️House with garage and bath in the center of Krupki Address: Krupk…
$6,500
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Strong brick house in Krupki ❤️Durable and reliable brick house with a total area of 115.9 s…
$33,000
