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Warehouses for sale in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 1 343 m² in Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 343 m²
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Area 1 343 m²
A production complex in Pyatevshchyna, Minsk district, which is located on a land plot provi…
$288,000
VAT
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