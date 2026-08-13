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Manufacture Buildings in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Manufacture 240 m² in Jacava, Belarus
Manufacture 240 m²
Jacava, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business (STO) is sold in Yachevo, Slutsk district. The facility has great pote…
$118,725
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