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Houses for sale in Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
For sale cottage with a house in Buda - Koshelevsky district, garden partnership "Osobino" 3…
$2,300
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