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Monthly rent of shops in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 134 m² in Juchnauka, Belarus
Shop 134 m²
Juchnauka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/2
A new commercial premise of 134 m2 is rented in Yukhnovka on the attic floor. - The first te…
$950
per month
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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