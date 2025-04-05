Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Jazylski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale strong brick house with stove heating in ag. Slides of the Old Dorozhsky district. …
$8,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes