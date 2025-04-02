Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ivatsevichy District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ivatsevichy District, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room house in Telehanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
3 room house
Telehanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an isolated half of a house with a land plot of 5.24 acres in the urban settleme…
$29,990
3 room apartment in Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
$15,000
Properties features in Ivatsevichy District, Belarus

