Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization

Located in the heart of South America, Paraguay is a hidden gem that beckons with its untapped potential and unique charm. In addition to the breathtaking scenery and warm hospitality, Paraguay offers foreigners a path to citizenship with many advantages. Discover the charm of Paraguay and the benefits of citizenship that make it an attractive destination for those looking for new horizons.
Stable economy:
Paraguay's stable economy has become a key factor in attracting foreign investors. The country is experiencing steady economic growth driven by a strong agricultural sector, hydropower production and a growing manufacturing industry. Paraguay's economic stability provides a solid foundation for investment, providing a favorable environment for business to flourish.
A favorable environment for investors:
Paraguay has taken significant steps to create a favorable environment for investors by offering a number of incentives to attract foreign capital. These incentives include tax breaks, reduced import duties, and simplified business creation procedures. The Government's commitment to promoting foreign investment positions Paraguay as a favorable destination for entrepreneurs and investors seeking opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere.
Cost of living advantage:
Compared to many other countries, Paraguay boasts a relatively low cost of living, which makes it an attractive destination for those who want to further increase their investments. Paraguay offers an economical lifestyle without compromising on quality - from affordable housing to everyday goods and services at reasonable prices.
Dual citizenship:
One of the significant advantages of obtaining Paraguayan citizenship is the recognition of dual citizenship by the country. This means that investors can retain their original citizenship while enjoying the privileges of Paraguayan citizenship. Dual citizenship provides flexibility for international travel, business opportunities, and cultural connections.
Advantages:
Paraguay Citizenship Program:
Advantages
Luxe clients receive a full cycle of support from obtaining a residence permit in Paraguay to second citizenship. Your comfort is our task.
Visa-free access to 143 countries around the world, including the European Union, Great Britain, Canada, and Hong Kong.
|The cost of paying state fees for obtaining a residence permit for 1 applicant, including VAT. The exact amount depends on the number of applicants, some expenses do not apply to each applicant in the family. Leave a request and our specialist will send you a detailed calculation for your case.
|1770.00 EUR
|The cost of paying state fees for obtaining a permanent residence for 1 applicant, including VAT The exact amount depends on the number of applicants, some expenses do not apply to each applicant in the family. Leave a request and our specialist will send you a detailed calculation for your case.
|4000.00 EUR