Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization

Located in the heart of South America, Paraguay is a hidden gem that beckons with its untapped potential and unique charm. In addition to the breathtaking scenery and warm hospitality, Paraguay offers foreigners a path to citizenship with many advantages. Discover the charm of Paraguay and the benefits of citizenship that make it an attractive destination for those looking for new horizons.

Stable economy:

Paraguay's stable economy has become a key factor in attracting foreign investors. The country is experiencing steady economic growth driven by a strong agricultural sector, hydropower production and a growing manufacturing industry. Paraguay's economic stability provides a solid foundation for investment, providing a favorable environment for business to flourish.

A favorable environment for investors:

Paraguay has taken significant steps to create a favorable environment for investors by offering a number of incentives to attract foreign capital. These incentives include tax breaks, reduced import duties, and simplified business creation procedures. The Government's commitment to promoting foreign investment positions Paraguay as a favorable destination for entrepreneurs and investors seeking opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere.

Cost of living advantage:

Compared to many other countries, Paraguay boasts a relatively low cost of living, which makes it an attractive destination for those who want to further increase their investments. Paraguay offers an economical lifestyle without compromising on quality - from affordable housing to everyday goods and services at reasonable prices.

Dual citizenship:

One of the significant advantages of obtaining Paraguayan citizenship is the recognition of dual citizenship by the country. This means that investors can retain their original citizenship while enjoying the privileges of Paraguayan citizenship. Dual citizenship provides flexibility for international travel, business opportunities, and cultural connections.

Advantages:

Availability of receipt There is no need to invest in the country

Visa-free travel around the world Including the countries of the Schengen area of Europe, Great Britain, Canada, Hong Kong.

Fast delivery time A passport is issued in just one year of residence in the status of a permanent resident

Citizenship can be obtained by the whole family, including children. The parents of the main applicant are held in parallel on a separate application.

Attractive tax regime No tax on property, foreign income or capital gains for entrepreneurs. 10% is the income tax rate in Paraguay, one of the lowest in South America.

Safety for your family "Plan B" for all occasions

Confidentiality Personal data is not disclosed to third parties, preserving your privacy



Paraguay Citizenship Program:

Obtaining a residence permit without investment for 2 years. Any foreigner can get a residence permit in Paraguay. To maintain the status, it is enough to come to Paraguay once a year.

Obtaining a permanent residence permit for the same period .To maintain the status, it is enough to live in the country for 1 year as a permanent resident.

Obtaining Paraguayan Citizenship.

Advantages

A Paraguayan passport is issued for 1 year of residence as a permanent resident without the need to invest in the economy or real estate.

Visa-free access to 143 countries around the world, including the European Union, Great Britain, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Companies registered in Paraguay do not have to pay taxes on foreign income, property, and capital gains. Paraguay's tax policy is one of the best among the countries of South America has only a 10% income tax rate.

Permanent long-term residence is not required to obtain a passport (5 years or more).

