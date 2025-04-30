  1. Realting.com
  2. Paraguay
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization

Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization

Paraguay Paraguay
Process duration: from 6 months
Costs: from
$47,340
;
Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization
Second citizenship
Leave a request
Description Description
Benefits Benefits
Costs Costs
Stages Stages

About the Immigration Program

Located in the heart of South America, Paraguay is a hidden gem that beckons with its untapped potential and unique charm. In addition to the breathtaking scenery and warm hospitality, Paraguay offers foreigners a path to citizenship with many advantages. Discover the charm of Paraguay and the benefits of citizenship that make it an attractive destination for those looking for new horizons.

Stable economy:

Paraguay's stable economy has become a key factor in attracting foreign investors. The country is experiencing steady economic growth driven by a strong agricultural sector, hydropower production and a growing manufacturing industry. Paraguay's economic stability provides a solid foundation for investment, providing a favorable environment for business to flourish.

A favorable environment for investors:

Paraguay has taken significant steps to create a favorable environment for investors by offering a number of incentives to attract foreign capital. These incentives include tax breaks, reduced import duties, and simplified business creation procedures. The Government's commitment to promoting foreign investment positions Paraguay as a favorable destination for entrepreneurs and investors seeking opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere.

Cost of living advantage:

Compared to many other countries, Paraguay boasts a relatively low cost of living, which makes it an attractive destination for those who want to further increase their investments. Paraguay offers an economical lifestyle without compromising on quality - from affordable housing to everyday goods and services at reasonable prices.

Dual citizenship:

One of the significant advantages of obtaining Paraguayan citizenship is the recognition of dual citizenship by the country. This means that investors can retain their original citizenship while enjoying the privileges of Paraguayan citizenship. Dual citizenship provides flexibility for international travel, business opportunities, and cultural connections.
Advantages: 

  • Availability of receipt  
    • There is no need to invest in the country
  • Visa-free travel around the world
    • Including the countries of the Schengen area of Europe, Great Britain, Canada, Hong Kong.
  • Fast delivery time
    • A passport is issued in just one year of residence in the status of a permanent resident 
  • Citizenship can be obtained by the whole family, including children.
    • The parents of the main applicant are held in parallel on a separate application. 
  • Attractive tax regime
    • No tax on property, foreign income or capital gains for entrepreneurs.
    • 10% is the income tax rate in Paraguay, one of the lowest in South America.
  • Safety for your family
    • "Plan B" for all occasions
  • Confidentiality
    • Personal data is not disclosed to third parties, preserving your privacy

Paraguay Citizenship Program: 

  • Obtaining a residence permit without investment for 2 years. 
    • Any foreigner can get a residence permit in Paraguay. To maintain the status, it is enough to come to Paraguay once a year.
  • Obtaining a permanent residence permit for the same period
    • .To maintain the status, it is enough to live in the country for 1 year as a permanent resident.
  • Obtaining Paraguayan Citizenship.

Advantages 

  • A Paraguayan passport is issued for 1 year of residence as a permanent resident without the need to invest in the economy or real estate.
  • Visa-free access to 143 countries around the world, including the European Union, Great Britain, Canada, and Hong Kong.
  • Companies registered in Paraguay do not have to pay taxes on foreign income, property, and capital gains.
    • Paraguay's tax policy is one of the best among the countries of South America has only a 10% income tax rate. 
  • Permanent long-term residence is not required to obtain a passport (5 years or more).  

Luxe clients receive a full cycle of support from obtaining a residence permit in Paraguay to second citizenship. Your comfort is our task.

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 6 months
Costs
Costs
from
$47,340
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa free entry
Visa free entry

Visa-free access to 143 countries around the world, including the European Union, Great Britain, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czechia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Federated States of Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Togo, Tuvalu, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia
Additional expenses
The cost of paying state fees for obtaining a residence permit for 1 applicant, including VAT. The exact amount depends on the number of applicants, some expenses do not apply to each applicant in the family. Leave a request and our specialist will send you a detailed calculation for your case. 1770.00 EUR
The cost of paying state fees for obtaining a permanent residence for 1 applicant, including VAT The exact amount depends on the number of applicants, some expenses do not apply to each applicant in the family. Leave a request and our specialist will send you a detailed calculation for your case. 4000.00 EUR
Applicant requirements
  • Minimum age from 18 years
  • No criminal record 
  • Income statement
  • Absence of serious diseases
Stages of obtaining the program
Leave a request
from 1 day
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion. With our expert guidance, we can help you navigate the path to building a brighter future for yourself and your family through second citizenship
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 10 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Processing of obtaining Residence Permit
from 3 months
Obtaining a Cedula card and submitting biometrics
from 1 month
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 24 months
Processing of obtaining Temporary residence
from 2 months
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Processing of obtaining Citizenship
from 3 months
You are viewing
Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization
Paraguay Paraguay
from
$47,340
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Second citizenship
Dominica Citizenship
Dominica Citizenship
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic
from
$100,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 2 months
Caribbean countries are now becoming one of the most popular destinations for investment immigration. Caribbean citizenship programs are the key to many opportunities. They offer a number of advantages with comparatively low cost of investment and speed of passport obtaining Benefits:  …
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request