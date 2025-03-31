Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrozauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Kamsamolskaja, Belarus
House
Kamsamolskaja, Belarus
Area 84 m²
In one of the most comfortable agro-towns of Belarus, located in a picturesque place, in the…
$33,000
