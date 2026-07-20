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Houses with garage for sale in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale a cozy garden house with an attic and a bath in the cooperative "Gomiy" Gomel distr…
$8,667
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