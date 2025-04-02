Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Horki District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Horki District, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Horki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Horki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment in Gorki, Mogilev region!Station, 50.Spacious apartment 52.3/29.94/9.13, gl…
$34,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Horki District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes