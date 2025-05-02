Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Glivinski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Carnevicy, Belarus
House
Carnevicy, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Residential house for sale in Borisov district, Chernevichi village! ❤️Welcome to a cozy and…
$6,500
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale is a chic, modern country house with a new, modern bath. Completely finished house …
$120,000
