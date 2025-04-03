Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hatava, Belarus

2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Contract number with the agency 62/2 of 2025-04-02
$59,900
2 room house in Hatava, Belarus
2 room house
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in a picturesque ag. Gatovo. Minskobl., Minsk-n. 7 Spocad. --------------…
$39,900
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a room in a 2-room apartment in Gatovo on the street. Metallurgical 20/3 A good bl…
$19,900
House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale is a residential house located 15 minutes drive from the city of Minsk, Gatovo, Cen…
$89,000
4 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale is a magnificent 4-room apartment 100% ready with excellent repair in Gatovo, Metal…
$73,500
Cottage in Hatava, Belarus
Cottage
Hatava, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a modern 2-storey cottage with a guest house - a bathhouse, a garage and a househol…
$209,000
