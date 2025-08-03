Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Family homestead 50 km away. From Minsk, D. White Luzha in the Slutsk direction. Residential…
$295,000
Properties features in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

