Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Gorodischenskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gorodischenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Vysokoe, Belarus
House
Vysokoe, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House in the village of Pinkovichi Pinsky district, st. Perevoal. The house is wooden, the r…
$11,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gorodischenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes